Editor: Our school district said goodbye this past week to beloved Mary Casey Black teacher Cecy Martinez, who was taken from us far, far too early.
Cecy fought cancer with the same tenacity and fierce optimism that made her a universally respected teacher, coach and person. Even on some of her most challenging days, she showed up at school, with a passion for her students and determination in her heart. She was inspirational in every sense of the word.
On behalf of our school district, I wish to thank her family for sharing Cecy with us. She positively impacted hundreds of young lives. Her legacy will continue to live on in her students as they navigate the world, better for what she taught them. It was an honor to know and work with her. #TeamCecy
