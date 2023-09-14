Editor: I am writing to bring attention to the need for volunteers in Contra Costa County to help with food deliveries and other services for seniors. Meals on Wheels Diablo Region is dedicated to enhancing the lives of older adults in Contra Costa County by providing coordinated care that enables them to live independently and with dignity.
The organization seeks volunteers to help deliver meals and provide supportive services that keep seniors safe and independent at home with dignity. The COVID-19 pandemic has made it difficult for many seniors to access food and other essential services, and the need only has continued to grow.
By volunteering with Meals on Wheels Diablo Region, you can make a real difference in the lives of these vulnerable people. Volunteers are needed to deliver meals to homebound seniors, provide friendly visits, and help with other services.
