Editor: In these uncertain times, the seniors we serve rely on us now more than ever.
As someone who cares about those we serve, I wanted to provide you an update on how we are addressing the COVID-19 outbreak.
Our meal deliveries remain uninterrupted. In fact, we are serving more seniors now than before. We have increased staff hours to ensure meals are delivered to those in need. We are providing additional protective supplies to our drivers and instructing them to leave the meal on the senior’s porch, to ring the doorbell and then to back away and watch the client get the meal.
Clients that previously attended our cafés will be receiving seven frozen meals delivered every week.
Our Friendly Visitors program is providing all their services over the phone. We are planning to ramp up calling services for seniors who find themselves newly isolated during this time when social isolation is necessary but can be negative for so many.
Our fall prevention and health and exercise classes are temporarily suspended. Seniors attend our classes for both the health and social benefits. We are reaching out to them to ensure they are not isolated during this time. Our care management department is still providing case management and crisis management services. They are doing this over the phone and are ramping up service to help seniors process this crisis.
We have received an outpouring of support from the community wanting to volunteer. Our existing volunteers have stepped up to help, and we will reach out to new interested volunteers as the need increases. If you are interested in volunteering, please apply online.
These measures have strained our resources, and we could use your help. Please consider giving us a gift today. Thank you for all you do to help seniors in our community every day. We need you now more than ever.
Caitlin Sly
MOW Executive Director
