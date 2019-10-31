Editor: My husband and I live in Shadow Lakes. The development Measure L concerns is literally in my backyard. When we bought our home in 2003, we were advised something similar to what is being proposed was going to be built at some point. We have been expecting this expansion of Brentwood since then.
The information being spread around that Antioch is not interested or that their ULL situation precludes them from bringing that property into their city is not correct. Several people in Antioch have contacted the Blackhawk Nunn group to say, “Call us on Nov. 6 if Brentwood says ‘No’ on Nov. 5.”
In my opinion, the pros outweigh the cons. Fixing American Avenue is so important, and I am not sure Antioch will be interested in taking care of that. Widening Balfour to four lanes to Deer Valley Road would also be a great improvement, and extending Hillcrest to Balfour will favorably impact the amount of traffic that flows through Brentwood during school drop off and pick up times. The jobs this 20 year building program will create will be great for our building trades, people who live in our city and for future small businesses that will service that area.
The residents of the 55+ development will not add to our school population but will pay school fees and support local shopping and businesses.
I know the stats that have been shown about the increase in traffic in this area, but keep in mind — that is going to happen whenever this property is developed, and I would like the wonderful standards Brentwood has insisted on in past development to apply to this area as well.
JoAnn Klement
Brentwood
