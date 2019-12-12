Editor: I have noticed with interest the comments following the recent special election for Measure L that suggest a new day is ahead for Brentwood politics.
After carefully reviewing the actual voting results from Nov. 5, I would suggest otherwise if this implies a new level of citizen engagement and involvement. Data provided by the Contra Costa County Elections Office shows 35,552 Brentwood voters were registered for that election. The overall turnout between mail and precinct voters totaled 15,215 voters, or 42.8%. Of those, 12,657 were submitted mail ballots, and 2,546 were ballots voted on at the election precincts.
The message from this seems to be that apathy carried the day. Although signs were everywhere, and multiple mailings were in every mailbox, these efforts did not produce a turnout even close to last year’s council races. The results also suggest the future is in mail ballots, thus reducing costs and hopefully producing more instant results.
Future candidates will face new challenges in reaching voters. Just checking election rolls to identify who has voted in the past may or may not suggest who may vote in the future. The outcome of this election suggests trends that will have long-term impact, such as overall lack of engagement within the community and the increased interest in voting by mail, that have nothing to do with a land-use issue.
Jon Elam
Brentwood
