Editor: I want to add my two cents to the many who have written opposing Measure L.
A major problem facing Brentwood today is traffic congestion. A great job has been done with Highway 4, providing at least one fairly efficient way to get in and out of town — providing one stays away during peak periods when congestion is at its worst. The good work stops at the 160 junction, however, and traveling south past Laurel can be a problem. The bypass is a disaster from Laurel to the start of Vasco, and Vasco is another congestion disaster.
So much for getting out of town.
Getting around in town is also a big problem when classes are about to start, when they are over for the day, and during afternoon commute hours. I have seen nothing in any of the hype that would address the congestion in town or out of town. Business people think increasing the Brentwood population will increase their businesses, but not if folks can’t get to the businesses.
Developers will do the minimum they must to get their developments passed. The environmental argument is more pie in the sky. We are supposed to focus on getting more open space around Mount Diablo and ignore the congestion we must suffer daily right now.
Measure sponsors argue the development will also reduce the East County fire service issue. Again, we are to believe the developer will fix this problem when our county supervisors have not done their job of properly apportioning tax revenues commensurate with East County population growth.
The developers responsible for Measure L are not promising anything to address the problems Brentwood has today. They are proposing some minimal concessions, which, if the measure passes, will likely prove inadequate in the future.
Just vote “no” on Measure L.
Thomas Coss
Brentwood
