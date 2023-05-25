Editor: BART is in crisis. Ridership remains at only 40% of 2019 levels, and those who use the system often deal with unsafe and unsanitary conditions. BART and other California transit agencies are now seeking more than $5 billion in emergency state aid and plan to put a half-cent sales tax increase measure on the November 2026 ballot to offset projected more than $330 million in annual operating budget deficits.
Before taxpayers bail out public transit, we should be discussing reforms that could reduce or eliminate further subsidies.
Join us on June 13 to discuss the future of BART. Our speakers will be:
• Debora Allen, BART Board Director from Contra Costa. Dubbed the ‘Lightning Rod’ of the BART board in 2020, Debora has been the leading, and sometimes only, advocate for rider safety, fare enforcement, and responsible financial management.
• Marc Joffe, Policy analyst at the Cato Institute. See Marc’s latest op-eds on BART and transit bailouts generally in The East Bay Times and at California Policy Center.
• Lawrence J. McQuillan, a Senior Fellow at the Independent Institute. Lawrence co-authored a 2022 study for the Institute enumerating BART’s defects and recommending privatization. Having escaped to Arizona, Lawrence will be joining us remotely.
The event will start at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13 at The Mercer Clubhouse, 1655 N. California Blvd, 1st floor, in Walnut Creek. This location is three blocks south of the Walnut Creek BART Station. If driving, you can park in Mercer’s commercial parking area, which is accessible from Trinity Place. Most spaces are free for two hours.
Attendance is free, but we request that you RSVP to mdjoffe@gmail.com given space limitations. Also, we will have a jar to accept donations of $5 or $10 to offset our costs of holding the event.
This event is sponsored by The Libertarian Party of Contra Costa County.
