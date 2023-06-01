Editor: As if Brentwood City Councilman Oerlemans’ demonstration of an elected official unwilling to follow the Council’s established rules of order and then throwing a temper tantrum wasn’t enough, Mayor Joel Bryant then refused to explicitly condemn Oerlemans’ behavior through a vote for his censure.
Lacking the leadership courage to call out bad behavior, he allowed himself to be manipulated by Councilmembers Oerlemans and Pa’tanisha Pierson into approving a useless self-admonishment motion.
Based on my observations, Vice Mayor Susannah Meyer and Councilmember Jovita Mendoza have never embarrassed themselves in their elected duties and should not be included in this so-called self-discipline.
