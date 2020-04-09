Editor: Our epic and titanic struggle against the coronavirus is likened to waging war, but unlike other conflicts the current enemy is invisible.
Not only are the lines between civilians and combatants nonexistent, but the physical enemy, the deadly virus, is unseen. There’s mental enemies – fear and depression – that are likewise ghostly.
The doctors daily address the need for social distancing, sheltering at home and using masks. On top of their advice, common sense dictates we keep our immune systems as strong as possible partaking in a daily routine, sound nutrition, hydration, exercise and sunshine. What, though, of the insidious psychological foes?
It is said that idleness is the devil’s workshop. We’ve got our work cut out then, because threatening boredom, coupled with a constant barrage of grim cable and internet news, can grind down the spirits of the best of us.
I offer here a short list of tips that have helped me in the never-ending battle for a positive disposition during these times of trial and tribulation:
1. Establish some needed normalcy through a daily routine.
2. Set the day’s compass upon rising with prayer and meditation.
3. Indulge often in laughter, the best medicine. Crazy as it sounds, Job 5:22 says ‘you should laugh at destruction and famine.’
4. Rediscover family board games. It could be a refreshing break from each of us satiating on electronic gadgets.
5. Explore a new or old hobby. As example, my wife has of late spent considerable hours revisiting family tree research and matching family photo albums with internet sleuthing.
6. Read a good book.
7. Bring a smile by surprising an old friend or family member with a phone call or gift basket at their door.
8. Bookend the day not with distressing cable news, but be inspired reflecting on reasons for gratitude or by scriptural reading.
Our ultimate triumph lies in embracing the truth that occasional trouble is inevitable, misery is optional.
Walter Ruehlig
Antioch
