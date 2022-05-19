Editor: On May 11, a beloved American Christian female journalist was shot and killed in the West Bank. During her funeral procession, those carrying her casket were attacked by Israeli police and almost dropped the casket carrying her body. Did you hear about this?
Shireen Abu Akleh was killed with precision, shot by a sniper who shot her at the one spot on her head that was not protected by her helmet. Footage of her lifeless body clearly shows Abu Akleh was wearing a bulletproof vest that said “press” on it.
Where is the American outrage? One of our own was killed! Should we not mourn her death?
When most people hear about the Israeli/Palestinian crisis they automatically assume it’s religious-based when in reality, Palestinians are Muslim, Christian, Jewish, atheists, etc. All three major human rights groups have declared Israel an apartheid state. This is not a religious issue, rather it is a human issue.
As Americans, we should question why our government continues to send billions in taxpayer money to Israel when they lead in scientific advancements and provide all of their citizen’s universal healthcare. Could that money not go to struggling Americans who are going through one of the worst financial crises of our time?
Many believe Palestinians are the aggressors. If you are forcefully pushed out of your home and denied free movement and human rights, would you not fight back? May we all show “love for all, hatred for none” (Motto of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community).
Faiza Ahmed
Pittsburg
