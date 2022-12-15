Editor: As your Muslim neighbor, I admittedly do not celebrate Christmas. However, that doesn’t stop me or my family from appreciating this beautiful season filled with love, charity, and joy.

Being born and raised in America, it’s really easy to focus on all of our differences. But as an Ahmadi Muslim, my religion has taught me to focus on how we are similar rather than different, because, in the end, we are all human.

For instance, Muslims do not celebrate Christmas because first, we do not celebrate birthdays, and second, we believe Prophet Jesus (peace be on him) was born in the spring months rather than in the winter.

