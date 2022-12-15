Editor: As your Muslim neighbor, I admittedly do not celebrate Christmas. However, that doesn’t stop me or my family from appreciating this beautiful season filled with love, charity, and joy.
Being born and raised in America, it’s really easy to focus on all of our differences. But as an Ahmadi Muslim, my religion has taught me to focus on how we are similar rather than different, because, in the end, we are all human.
For instance, Muslims do not celebrate Christmas because first, we do not celebrate birthdays, and second, we believe Prophet Jesus (peace be on him) was born in the spring months rather than in the winter.
However, that doesn’t mean we do not have the utmost respect for him. Prophet Jesus is mentioned 25 times in the Holy Quran, which is more than Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings be on him) is mentioned.
Also, a whole chapter of the Holy Quran is dedicated solely to the mother of Jesus, Mary (Maryam in Arabic), and all things pertaining to her life, including the virgin conception.
Also, while many of us give to charity throughout the year, we see an increase in charity during December. The same can be said for Muslims during the month of Ramadan. Muslims increase charity efforts while fasting during Ramadan to help those in need.
We do not have to have the same faith to spread love and peace throughout the world. Happy Holidays to my neighbors of all faiths. May the season bring you and your family good health and happiness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.