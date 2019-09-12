Editor: Recently, my wife got a completely flat tire in traffic while driving two of my children to high school during the morning commute. The car was stuck in a lane blocking traffic and, needless to say, it was pretty hectic. Three complete strangers stopped to offer assistance.
One tried to change the tire but could not get one of the lug nuts free — but he still gave the kids a ride to school. One went out of his way, went to the store and bought a can of Fix-a-Flat out of his own pocket to see if that would help. A third kind gentleman was able to get the lug nut to turn and changed the tire for her, saving the day. Thanks to each and every one of you!
None of these wonderful people had to stop. None of these people had to offer any help. But, out of the kindness of their hearts, their sense of community and goodness, they helped a stranger and her children. I’m forever in your debt; I thank you for what you did; and I am so happy to live in this community.
We often hear such negative things about each other from the news media, political parties, politicians and social media every day that we forget there are really good people right next to us. This was a really good reminder.
William Weber
Discovery Bay
