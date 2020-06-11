Editor:
Bob Nunn, author of last year’s divisive and unpopular Measure L, wants to drill for gas and oil just 725 to 900 feet from nearby homes. As a board member of the Shadow Lakes HOA and prospective board member of the Brentwood Rotary Club, I feel I am qualified to speak for a majority of the community when I say: No Drilling in Brentwood!
I am a cancer survivor. Having faced death at age 27, I needed to know why I became a victim of this disease. Radiation sickness made my recovery a tough, lonely road to travel, but the journey made me acutely aware that everything our body encounters affects us. The body absorbs everything around it. Why would we want to add more toxic, carcinogenic chemicals to our air and water, risking our community’s health?
Acidification will be used in the drilling process, which will adversely affect our water. Many residents have their own wells, and the City of Brentwood relies on well water along with reservoirs. Drilling chemicals will also affect local olive oil orchards, and chemicals will enter the food chain. Other negatives: constant noise; a risky planned pipeline through Antioch, increased truck traffic. What about the nearby hospital and schools? Liquefaction also poses a huge risk: the USGS Survey designates this area as high risk, and drilling here will increase the chances of earthquakes along local faults.
There are many grave environmental concerns involved, but the county is poised to give the proposal a green light. Thanks to public pressure, we have until 5 PM Tuesday, June 9 to comment. Please email comments on the proposal (https://bit.ly/thepressnet_PowerdriveOil) to Syd.Sotoodeh@dcd.cccounty.us. For help with your letter, see this article (https://bit.ly/thepressnet_StopNewOil).
Reportedly the site holds about 9 million barrels of oil and 52 billion cubic feet of gas: very little in the larger scheme of things. Oil prices are close to their all-time low, so how can this dangerous project be worth pursuing?
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.