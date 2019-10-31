Editor: In the Sept. 27 Brentwood Press, “Pete” Petrovich stated he and the rest of the city council allowed Blackhawk/Nunn and Shea Homes to build Summerset I, which has not been listening to seniors for over 20 years. The then-mayor and council allowed this to happen.
I feel Mayor Bob Taylor and the rest of the city council should fix it. I have called the city and written letters, but to no avail, to build a sound wall along Balfour by the middle school before any homes were built.
I have been at this for 20 years. The traffic keeps getting worse and worse. I will respectfully be voting “no” on Measure L. I do not want any more seniors to be abused.
Dick Derossett
Brentwood
