Editor: I have lived in California all my life.
Over the years, I have seen farms, pastures, orchards, vineyards and open space disappear. They have been replaced with housing tracts, shopping malls, roadways, traffic and population growth.
If Measure L is approved, it would mean the loss of over 800 acres of pasture and open space. In addition, there would be a permanent loss of the scenic vistas of Mount Diablo. They would be replaced by up to 2,400 dwelling units.
The negative impacts on health care services, schools, parks and all other city services would result, including increased traffic on city streets and on Highway 4.
Once development starts, it’s only the beginning. There will be other land use proposals for more housing development.
The proponents of Measure L tell us that if passed, many of the local government financial needs for various improvements and services will be met. Over the years, I have heard repeatedly that government only needs a little more money to expand and improve services. The problem is government always needs just a little more money.
I hate to think of the permanent loss of pasture lands and the open space vistas of Mount Diablo. On Nov. 5, 2019, I urge a “no” vote on Measure L.
Jim Angelo
Brentwood
