Editor: (On) Dec. 10, our county supervisor, Diane Burgis, and the Board of Supervisors will decide whether to allow pot farms in unincorporated areas of Brentwood, Knightsen and Byron.
This decision will have a dramatic impact on our quality of life. There are several pot farm applicants still under supervisors’ consideration: 4425 Sellers Ave., in Brentwood; 5930 Balfour Road, in Brentwood; 11 Pastor Lane, in Knightsen; Chestnut Street near Byron Highway, in Brentwood; and 3645 Willow Way, in Byron. Most troubling, the proposed pot farm at Sellers Avenue is adjacent the Sunset Park Athletic Complex where youth sports are played.
Recently, there have been incidents of violent crime involving pot farms in East County. In at least one case, the sheriff’s SWAT team had to be deployed. While these situations involved illegal farms, let’s face it: Criminals will not discriminate between pot farms that are legal or illegal.
The county’s permit processing for pot farms has many flaws, which were revealed at the Nov. 11 county supervisors’ meeting. Not enough money is being approved to monitor the farms and for law enforcement. The notification process is also flawed (in that) only residents who live within 1,000 feet of a proposed pot farm are being notified that a neighbor is seeking a permit.
Join family farmers, school teachers, retired firefighters, law enforcement, 4-H leaders, school superintendents and others and tell Supervisor Burgis and the board that we don’t want pot farms here.
Trish Bello-Kunkel
Knightsen
