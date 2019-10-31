Editor: Thank you for exploring Brentwood’s Measure L in your publication, so far focusing on open space, roads and traffic.
This push for “Yes on L” reminds me of the push for “Yes on F,” a developer-landowner initiative a few years ago in Brentwood that was voted down. I hope Measure L will be voted down, too.
Here is why: It is being shoved down our throats, so to speak, just as Measure F was, but this measure is even bigger. I present an analogy: You know the feeling when a high-pressure salesperson talks about a great deal; a deal that cannot be passed up; a deal you have to sign onto now. Although it is a complex deal, you don’t get the time or resources to weigh all sides.
Instead, you are asked to believe the high-pressure salesperson. That is what the “Yes on L” push feels like. Even with The Press’ ongoing, newsworthy exploratory articles on Measure L, it is not enough. I believe we need many public meetings, hearing from all sides, including the “villains” like the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors, cited in your editorial of the Oct. 8 edition.
Annette Beckstrand’s letter in the Oct. 8 Press’ opinion page said: “Once we vote ‘yes,’ we have nearly a year of public hearings and meetings to fine-tune many other details.”
No! In my opinion, it doesn’t serve Brentwood to vote “yes” first and then have all the hearings and meetings for the public. It should be the reverse; we have the hearings and meetings for the public first so we can make an informed decision; then — and only then — do we vote.
The initiators of Measure L: John Ginochio, owner of the properties at the center of the deal, Bob Nunn, a member of the development group, and Seth Adams, land conservation director for Save Mount Diablo, have a relationship dating back decades.
If Measure L is truly a great deal for all of Brentwood, it will withstand the scrutiny of numerous public hearings, representing all sides, with no pressure to decide now. I urge a “no” vote on L, because it’s not giving us a chance to decide wisely. Let it go down, and then let’s have all the public meetings, Q&A abounding, and then they can bring the measure to the 2020 general election, where it will have a much fairer representative vote than will happen in this special election, paid for by the landowner-developer initiators.
Carol McInerny
Brentwood
