Editor: Another mass shooting at a school. And more school children’s lives’ ended in an endless cycle that will continue as long as people keep voting for Republicans.
On one side: The Democratic Party wants gun safety that reduces school shootings- like red flag laws and banning/buyback of assault weapons. The Democratic Party is the one that wants fewer children murdered in mass shootings.
On the other side: The Republican Party is against those gun safety laws that have been proven to reduce school shootings. The Republican Party’s gun policy guarantees that MORE children will be murdered in mass shootings.
