Editor: Thank you so much for all the hard work and effort that went into the July 1 Summer Fest.
It was wonderful to see so many people and families enjoy the day. Oakley still maintains the feel and joy of a small town.
The Recreation Dept. workers and volunteers were outstanding as they ran around all day in the over 100-degree heat. The police and EMTs constantly walked around in full uniform while looking out for everyone.
