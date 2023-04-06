Editor: I would like to thank all those who helped make our 2023 Norcal Odyssey of the Mind Tournament a success!
We got amazing support from local businesses for our non-profit organization, including: Brentwood Rotary (pancake breakfast for our judges), Brentwood Fine Meats (our judges’ lunch), Sip and Scoop (coffee and dessert for teams), Straw Hat Pizza (lunch for teams), and Willy’s Bagels and Blends (morning coffee and bagels for teams).
A special thank-you to Sal from Straw Hat Pizza for continuing to support our organization over the years.
