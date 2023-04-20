Editor: For the second year in a row, Mary Casey Black Elementary is overjoyed to have an Odyssey of the Mind Division 1 team that has qualified for the World Finals.
The team of fourth- and fifth-grade students placed third at the State Tournament on March 25 in Odyssey’s “Where’s the Structure” problem. The students studied engineering, architecture, design, teamwork, and presentation skills to create and perform an adventure story featuring a complex balsa wood structure they designed and built to support weight testing.
As the only elementary school in Brentwood attending the World Finals, the students are excited to represent their school, and their city, by competing with students from all over the world at the Odyssey of the Mind World Finals place at the end of May at Michigan State University in East Lansing, Mich.
