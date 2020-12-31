Editor: H.O.P.E. House recently handed out a special holiday bag with potatoes and onions, boxes of spaghetti, bags of rice, plus two cans of chicken, pears and green beans. Included was a whole frozen chicken and for families of eight or more carrots, gravy, stuffing a whole frozen turkey. And every client also received a food gift card.
On average we make up 150 bags of food each Monday and each Wednesday, which feeds around 200 family members. Wednesday of last week, we made and handed out 228 bags, feeding 237; and Monday, 296 bags for 284 family members. Clients are homeless and low-income, but now also include those furloughed or laid-off.
None of this would be possible without the support of the Brentwood Community United Methodist Church (BCUMC) since October 2011. And the support of the community through donations of food and money. Food and/or checks may be dropped off Monday or Wednesday between 9 a.m. to noon at H.O.P.E. House, 218 Pine St., Brentwood CA 94513. You can also use the BCUMC website at https://brentwoodumc.org to make donations..
Larry Schaffer
H.O.P.E. House Director
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.