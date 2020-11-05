Editor: This is in response to Bill (Sumner) article in the Opinion page of the Oct. 30 edition of The Press.
He states “Gordon Lyster got it all wrong.” He wrote “I am a Vietnam veteran, and my son is a veteran as well. The treatment of vets under the Trump administration has been abysmal. Don’t listen to the liar in the White House; look at actual data and statistics.”
Well, I am also a veteran, and I have been treated by doctors and staff at the Martinez Medical Clinic for over 20 years. I go there because in many cases, I have received better treatment at this VA (Veterans Affairs) facility from both doctors and staff than from my local doctors. I could not be happier with the VA. (Sumner) writes “look at actual data and statistics,” but he doesn’t reference any data or statistics. Here (are) just a couple of FACTS.
Under the Trump administration, the rules and regulations making it almost impossible to fire ineffective administrators and doctors at the VA has changed. Now they can be fired for cause, and this has eliminated a lot of bad apples at the VA. Here’s another FACT: The Trump administration has helped pass the Mission Act legislation, which enables veterans to be treated at local hospitals or doctors if the VA cannot treat the veteran immediately or if the veteran lives further than 40 miles from a VA facility and the VA will pick up the tab. (Sumner) makes a lot of charges against Trump and is apparently one of the many “Trump Haters or Never Trumpers” who only get their news from CNN or other bias (sic) news outlets. Right now, Joe Biden, his brother and son Hunter are up to their eyeballs in scandals concerning receiving millions of dollars from the Chinese government and other countries for political favor, but only the Washington Post and Fox News are reporting the news. The rest of the news media and social media have put a lid on the story, but I believe the truth will come out. Sadly, I believe many of our politicians today are dishonest, but all I can do is vote for the people whom I think are the best for our country.
Gordon Lyster
Brentwood
