Editor: The Brentwood Union School District has partnered with a company called Paper to provide unlimited, 24/7 tutoring and academic support tools to its middle school students.
Michael Bowen, the district’s director of curriculum and instruction, believes that the 24/7 support provided by Paper will be a big benefit for students.
“We are very excited in BUSD to be able to offer live tutoring sessions to all of our students at Edna Hill Middle School. This opportunity will allow the EHMS students to receive outside of school support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week,” Bowen said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.