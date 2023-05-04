Editor: Youngest siblings have it tough. There are many advantages to their status, yet they are disadvantaged by stereotypical and physical concepts. This little topic might not have much impact on your mind, but may have a big impact on others and how they are treated.
Many people grow up feeling as though being the youngest sibling, there is only one word that often pops up – “spoiled.”
The reasoning behind this theory could be because they are the last-born child and may need more attention, leading to time taken from others.
As a younger sibling with three older brothers, yes, the youngest can be “spoiled” or get more attention, but it’s because we are going through what the older ones already have like graduating, getting certificates, driver’s licenses etc. This leads to higher expectations and the need to not be recognized as “so-and-so’s younger sibling.”
People frequently say that blame is not often put on younger siblings and they are always “innocent” in terms of never doing anything bad. This can lead to the child to turn against their parents and end up making bad decisions with the reasoning that they know their parents are too occupied with their younger sibling.
Parents should treat their children more equally depending on age or have the same past rules as well as spending equal time with them for fairness and quality time/attention.
