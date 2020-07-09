Editor:
I live in Summerset 3 off of Fairview Drive. I do numerous walks daily with and without my dog. What I have noticed is that many dog owners who walk that route go to the trouble of bagging up their pets poop and then just leave on the ground. Bad!
I weekly go from Regent Drive to Concord Avenue and back to Baldwin then back to regent picking up trash and really hate that these pet owners don’t take the trouble to just either take it home and trash it or use the couple of Brentwood garbage cans along the way. Please get this word out to the people that do that.
Harvey Schnell
Brentwood
