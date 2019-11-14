Editor: Being a Brentwood resident for 15 years, I believe we should recognize the importance of informing the local community of the PG&E scheduled power outages and how Brentwood citizens are affected.
Even though Brentwood was not directly affected in these controlled power outages, our rural outskirts and crop-filled borders open us up to unsafe risk in the future, through the eyes of PG&E.
Being known for our production of corn, cherries and peaches, the very lifeline that many residents depend on could be at risk. With a population of 51,481 as of 2010, an increase of 121% from 23,302 at the 2000 census — as well as the new, easy accessible housing coming to the area — the number of people affected would be a great concern. With towns like Oakley and Discovery Bay at our borders, the numbers will only grow.
Many of Brentwood’s emergency responders are residents as well. The importance of having these many men and women up to date at all times does not need an explanation. If we neglect to inform these critical citizens, as well as all our other important citizens that make Brentwood the beautiful place it is, we are neglecting to educate our people and potentially putting ourselves in harm’s way.
This is a risk we should never be willing to take.
Oscar Murray
Brentwood
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.