Editor: West Coast natural gas prices have been rising this winter, and PG&E wants our customers to know their energy bills are likely to rise as a result. PG&E does not control the market prices we pay for natural gas, and we don’t mark up the cost of the energy we buy to serve our customers.

In late January, California average daily prices were five times higher than the U.S. benchmark and those in New York and Chicago.

Price increases are due largely to higher demand and tighter supplies, as customers use more natural gas for heating during cooler-than-normal temperatures, and as power plants use more natural gas to meet electricity demand.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription