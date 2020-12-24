Editor: With so many options such as rideshare apps like Uber and Lyft, there is no excuse to drive while impaired, but sadly we at MADD still see the tragic results when people don’t plan ahead to get home safely.
Even in this pandemic when people aren’t driving as much, the impact is still felt. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports an alarming increase in the presence of alcohol and other drugs during this COVID-19 pandemic, and the California Highway Patrol has seen the number of DUI arrests and crashes with fatalities involving drugs and/or alcohol increase from the same time period last year. Such behaviors during the pandemic combined with already high rates of deadly crashes during the holidays are reasons to be more vigilant than ever this time of year.
In the hopes of making the roads safer in Contra Costa County this holiday season, we at MADD urge everyone to plan ahead for a safe ride home and never get behind the wheel while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. Don’t let the poor decision of, “I’m still OK to drive,” be the reason your life and the lives of others are tragically changed forever.
You can help save lives and prevent injuries on our roadways by doing the following:
Plan ahead and designate a nondrinking sober driver BEFORE the celebration begins to ensure everyone arrives home safely;
Don’t put your life and that of others in danger by having the person who’s “less drunk” be your driver.
Host parties responsibly by offering mocktails and other nonalcoholic beverages and by providing alternate transportation or accommodations for guests who have been drinking.
Please join us in creating a future of No More Victims of impaired driving this holiday season and beyond. For more information, visit www.madd.org.
Natasha Thomas
Mothers Against Drunk Driving Regional Executive Director
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.