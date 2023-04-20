Editor: A great big thank-you to Chief of Police Tim Herbert and his team of officers who participated in the Easter Egg hunt event at Village Drive.
The day was planned by the One Day At a Time organization. Your presence and support meant so much to our community. The fact that you mingled and interacted with the people was a beautiful sight to see.
Your active participation helped heal a wound caused by last year’s abrupt pullout of the event by the Police Department after advertisements stated that they were co-sponsors of the Easter Egg Hunt. Herbert was not chief then. I was happy to know that Council members Pa’tanisha Pierson and Tony Oerlemans as well as City Manager Tim Ogden also attended the event.
