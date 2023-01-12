Editor: In my 69 years of living, I have never felt compelled to write a letter to a newspaper editor, let alone TWO in one day. I responded today regarding the racist letter from Juan Perez. I was surprised and impressed to receive a call from The Press verifying my letter and asking me to read the editorial in last week’s paper.
Whereas I expected to see an apology from the paper for running such a vehemently racist letter, instead it contained a gaslighting attempt from Chris Campos attempting to justify the newspaper promoting hatred and racism.
He says the “job” of the newspaper is to “serve as a mirror of your community, good and bad”. So I imagine if the community feels Black people are evil and should be eliminated, (as suggested by Mr. Perez’ letter), Hitler was right and Jewish people should all be exterminated, and all people from Mexico and other Latin American countries should be driven out of the United States, it’s the newspaper’s “job” to promote and further these views.
