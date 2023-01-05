Editor: I just wanted to say that I am baffled as to why you would publish in the latest Opinion section what Juan Perez wrote. Whatever excuse you have is not a good excuse, because there is no excuse to publish and print hateful comments from uninformed angry people. REAL CLASSY MOVE, EDITOR!!!
Bracken Helmes
Brentwood
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.