Editor: As a daily pedestrian on the Marsh Creek Trail between Concord Avenue and Central Avenue in Brentwood, I am thankful that we have such a beautiful trail for walkers and cyclists alike.
This trail is used year-round by people of all ages including elderly, children, parents pushing strollers and pet owners walking their dogs. We have experienced a great increase in the number of cyclists using this trail during COVID, and although many of them are mindful of the shared-path etiquette, some are not.
I have heard pedestrians increasingly complaining of the cyclists’ lack of respect and unsafe riding on the trail and I have experienced myself the frightening encounters with cyclists coming too close, not warning a pedestrian of their intention to pass, and frequently they are exceeding the safe speed on the trail, which is posted as 15 mph.
While some cyclists offer auditory warnings, many don’t. And due to the many users who are hard of hearing or are using ear buds, we often fail to hear such warnings. Pedestrians are startled by unheard cyclists and can easily lose their balance and actually fall into the path of another oncoming cyclist.
It is also apparent that pedestrians do not follow proper etiquette, unintentionally putting themselves in harm’s way. I have witnessed several avoidable collisions due to the lack of etiquette by all types of trail users.
The path is sanctioned for use by pedestrians and cyclists. It would be beneficial for all users to know and follow the proper shared-path etiquette to avoid injuries and insults. We owe it to each other to educate ourselves for a safer trail experience.
Below is a useful reference for those who want to know the rules. I hope that this letter will generate some interest in safe trail use for all residents.
