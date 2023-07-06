Dear Brentwood community: As the Rotary Club of Brentwood enters its 75th year of serving our city, I wanted to share how proud I am to be a member.
We meet every Monday for lunch to have fun and enjoy each other’s company. More importantly, the connections we make lead to amazing results in the primary objective for which we come together: to serve. In the last 12 months, your local Rotary club members have:
- Helped 25 local families with back-to-school shopping
- Regularly helped seniors with home maintenance projects
- Cleaned up Marsh Creek
- Awarded $12,000 in scholarships to graduating seniors
- Cleaned up Deer Ridge
- Planted trees at Miwok Park
- Recognized 20 LUHSD Students of the quarter
- Initiated an internship program that gave work experience to local high school students
- Served hot dogs at Brentwood Elementary, Heritage High, Independence High, Krey Elementary, Liberty High, and Garin Elementary
- Served pancakes at Edna Hill Middle, Adams Middle, Heritage High, and Mary Casey Black Elementary
- Distributed dictionaries to 1,200 local third graders
- Volunteered at the Turkey Trot, East Contra Costa Historical Society barbecue, PAL Tamale Festival, John Marsh Historic Trust open house, Brentwood Chamber’s La Gran Fiesta, Brentwood Regional Community Chest distribution, Odyssey of the Mind state finals, Delta Harvest Run, Downtown Business Coalition’s Oktoberfest and the Senior Health & Resource Fair
- Led a successful $15,000 grant to provide modular desks, storage units, and STEM kits for Village Community Resource Center
- Served lunch to local first responders in honor of 9/11
- Sponsored our third annual Youth Poster Contest
- Donated $29,000 to the global fight to eradicate polio
- Donated $28,000 to Rotary International’s foundation for worldwide causes
- Sponsored student service clubs at Liberty and Heritage High Schools, and Los Medanos College
- Recognized 48 BUSD students who performed at least 15 hours of community service
- Awarded grants to Adventure Therapy Foundation, Mothers of Brentwood, Boy Scouts, Elderly Wish Foundation, Pillars of Hope, Rotacare, and others
- Distributed wheelchairs in Guatemala and Uganda
- Built a home for a family in Mexico
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.