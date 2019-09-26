Editor: I had the honor and pleasure to serve on the Brentwood City Council for eight years, part of that time as vice mayor.
During that time, we worked very hard to attract quality builders and developers to build infrastructure (roads, schools, open space requirements, etc.), which we all enjoy today as residents of the community.
One of the things I am proud of is working with Blackhawk/Nunn on their active adult communities of Summerset and Trilogy. At the time, they were pioneers in establishing active adult living in East County. These communities have become an economic engine for the City of Brentwood and have provided for a wonderful lifestyle for our residents without creating the school and traffic impacts.
I encourage you to support Measure L for another Blackhawk/Nunn active adult community, which will continue quality growth with tremendous economic benefits to our entire community.
Milan “Pete” Petrovich
Brentwood
