Editor: I would have shown up and asked Mark DeSaulnier and Jerry McNerney about water costs that have shot up in the past couple years, along with sewage fees.
I think gyms like In-Shape or 24 Hour Fitness around here are to be blamed for wasteful water-use patterns. Members know they don’t have to pay for showers, as it is included in their membership. They often goof around for hours nonstop.
Think of how much water is overflowing our limited sewage treatment plants. Those gyms should be charged more for water, and homeowners who like to grow vegetables and flowers should be allowed extra units of water at lower prices.
I am not suggesting we can go back to the old ways of wasting water down the street curb, but I think it is crazy with all those water bills lately. It is highway robbery!
Brett Kuntze
Antioch
