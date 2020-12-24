Editor: Last week, the Brentwood City Council deadlocked 2-2 on how the council seat vacated by Joel Bryant should be filled.
In a compromise, councilmembers Mendoza and Meyer agreed to let the city conduct a survey of its residents to guide them in this process; please complete this survey by 12/28.
Although the Brentwood City Council received 85 e-mails and 22 individuals spoke regarding the appointment of the next highest vote recipient in the open, at-large mayoral election, Karen Rarey, councilmembers Bryant and Rodriguez dismissed those requests.
In fact, Councilperson Rodriguez seemed unaware of the emails, at one point asking where they were. I’m reminding everyone that this is not a new process; it was used in 2001 and 2006, and maybe many more times as the history of the Brentwood City Council meeting minutes has been sketchy over the years. The city manager also overlooked an actual ballot measure passed by the voters in 1996, Measure F.This measure dictated that if an incumbent councilmember runs for the office of mayor and is elected, the Brentwood City Council was to appoint the council candidate who received the next highest number of votes in that year’s election.
You should not be allowed to apply for an elected position; that does not give me proper representation nor vetting of your qualifications. The cost of a special election mail-in format would be around $140k; the city reported a surplus budget of $1.2 million, surprisingly even during a pandemic. If a special election is necessary, then it should be budgeted like everything else.
Appointing Rarey is not giving some “special interest group” a majority on the council. Remember that each and every councilmember’s job is to analyze each action and issue brought before them, as well as to work on behalf of the entire city, not a district.
Karen has always exhibited a keen sense of objectivity, does her research, benchmarks against past practice and other cities and often changes council actions for the better with her expertise and common sense.
I advocate for the appointment of Karen Rarey, who received the second highest votes from the last election, for this open, at-large seat (not a district until 2022).
Kathy Griffin
Brentwood
