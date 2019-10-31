Editor: Every week, we see compelling and emotional reasons to vote “no” or “yes” on Measure L.
What is discouraging is many of these opinions are based on emotions and not what we are actually voting on. The measure is long, and its backup data even longer (DEIR, 9212 and FEIR). I encourage people to read the measure, because this is what will become law — not any marketing.
Case in point: I have continually heard the developers’ claim of three units per acre. Well, that is true; however, it is total, not buildable.
Please note, per the initiative, page 30, “The average gross density across the ± 815-acre area covered by the Specific Plan (the “Specific Plan Area”) shall not exceed three dwelling units per acre.”
This is how they derived the 2,400 units. While three units per acre does not sound bad, it is an average density. Some areas will be less, and some will be way more. Per the chart on page 72 of the initiative, we will have some areas that will have up to 30 units per acre. This is apartment-type dwellings.
“DUET: 6-14 units per acre
TOWNHOUSE: 8-30 units per acre
MULTI FAMILY: 15-30 units per acre”
Shouldn’t we know the total mix before we vote?
I have tried to read all of the information on the city website, and each time, I find new information. By the time readers see this letter, they will have about four days to review the information — and I suggest they do.
Watch out for any words like “could,” “encourage” and “to be completed by others.” That is ambiguous verbiage we can find in many legal documents and does not guarantee a thing when used in conjunction with a deliverable.
Jovita Mendoza
Brentwood
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.