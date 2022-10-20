Editor: I’m extremely disappointed with the Brentwood Press. I was sure that you were a leader in the news industry, but I see you’re a follower just like everyone else. I asked you to do an article on childhood cancer awareness, but you decided to do articles on breast cancer instead.
Breast cancer is 99% curable if caught early and women should test regularly, and breast cancer gets 19% of the national research cancer funding to find cures. Childhood cancer is made up of 12 different cancers and our children only get 4% of the national research cancer funding to find cures.
There is not a pretest to help catch childhood cancer early, and only 4% divided by 12 cancers is not much money. Most childhood cancers have less than a 75% survival rate.
