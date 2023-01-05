Editor: I am surprised and very disappointed by The Press. Why did it publish without comment, and therefore give credibility to, the Letter to the Editor by Juan Perez in the Dec. 30 issue?
I do not know Mr. Perez; nor am I aware of the event he is referring to.
The reported event is not the subject of my comments. I am concerned about the fact this letter was published in the first place. You don’t need to be a social scientist (I’m not) or to have been born and raised White in the segregated South of the 1950s and ‘60s (I was) to recognize blatant racist rhetoric.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.