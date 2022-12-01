Editor: Now that the Republicans have apparently won back the U.S. Congress, it’s time for them to play hard ball and expose Hunter Biden and the Biden family investigation for what it really is for the citizens of America to finally know and see.
Joe Biden’s constant denial of corruption and wrongdoing his family has been involved in for several years should result in his impeachment for the millions of dollars the Biden family has made by their actions. They should be Indicted, prosecuted, and convicted and sent to prison for several years.
We’ll see how that all plays out – IF it ever does!
