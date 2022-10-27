Editor: I was surprised to see the ridiculous rebuttal in the Opinion section of The Press on Oct. 14 regarding the article Dawnmarie Fehr wrote concerning the failed Blue Green Algae project in Discovery Bay this spring. Involved in this project was the Central Valley Water Board, Reclamation 800, Dave Caron, Chief Science Officer at Aquatic EcoTechnologies LLC, me representing Discovery Bay and Blue Green Technologies who came to us wanting us to try their product.
We were working directly with two Blue Green Technologies employees every day and one of them told us directly at lunch after he hung up from Eyal Harel, CEO, that Blue Green Technologies had lost one of the two manufacturers and they could not continue with this project. In fact, I just called the ex-employee to confirm this, and he reiterated that was the reason he was given.
Never once was anything mentioned about the ridiculous story of “Massive amounts of Cyanobacteria pumped into Willow Lake” until now. Even more interesting when I was notified of this rebuttal, I asked that the key players get on a conference call to dispel the made-up story Blue Green Technologies was spreading but they decided they did not want to have a conference call to go over all the “facts” and just decided to send a story for the Opinion Section.
