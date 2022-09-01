Editor: We understand no one likes energy bills that are higher than expected. Heat waves are causing customers to crank up their air conditioning, which can lead to higher summer energy bills.
PG&E does not add any markup on the energy we buy for our customers’ use, neither gas nor electric. What we pay, you pay. Yet, the market prices for energy supply costs, which account for about half of a customer’s monthly electric bill, are expected to be about 75% higher this summer compared to last year.
Customers can take simple steps to improve energy efficiency in their home to help reduce energy usage and lower costs and sign up for programs to avoid bill surprises as the mercury rises.
