Editor: Thank you, Kathy Griffin!
You have invested a tremendous amount of time and effort in Brentwood’s quality of life issues, both recently and in the past. You are truly my idea of a hometown heroine and citizen of the decade.
Passage of Measure L would have opened the door to additional efforts to break the urban limit line, including an almost certain repeat attempt to develop the side of the same stretch of Balfour Road.
Antioch’s city politicians would love to adopt Measure L’s now free-agent proposal, but do Antioch’s voters have any appetite for additional traffic? Also, Antioch residents who live within the Brentwood school boundaries pay Brentwood school taxes, not Antioch school taxes, along with their county property taxes.
Dana Balzhiser
Brentwood
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.