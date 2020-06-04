Editor:
You guys realize science is saying kids don’t even transmit the disease? Also you’re more likely to get struck by lightning then die from the Wuhan virus if you are under the age of 20. That’s the reason there is such a shortfall here in this state. You only believe science and things that are good if it helps you defeat the common American. Science has now proven that this disease is not even as deadly as the common flu. Yet we are treating it like it is smallpox.
Jonathan Owens
Brentwood
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.