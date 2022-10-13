Editor: Let’s talk about the Republicans. The majority of them voted ‘no’ on all of the following:
- Ending formula shortages
- Lowering gas prices
- Providing healthcare for sick veterans
- The CHIP bill having more good-paying jobs in the USA
- Improving infrastructure
- Protecting women’s rights/marriage equality
- Lowering insurance costs
- Ending human trafficking
- Lowering the cost of insulin for everyone
So what exactly are Republicans for? I know giving the rich and super rich tax breaks so there is a wider gap between the wealth of the rich and everyone else. (The top three richest people in the U.S. have more wealth than the bottom 50% of the people).
