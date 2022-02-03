Editor: Republicans across this country, from local school board races all the way to possible presidential candidates and the halls of Congress, are almost all, in one shape or another, fighting the common sense solution out of this pandemic: vaccinations.
For those of you who support those Republicans or are fighting against the vaccines, I don’t get it. Where’s your disconnect?
Is it because you don’t trust vaccines? You’re already vaccinated against a host of other diseases. What’s wrong with those?
Is it Fox News spreading conspiracy theories and one failed “miracle cure” after another? You’ll readily consume ineffective horse dewormer, but refuse proven vaccines? That makes no sense.
Is it because Trump told you it was a hoax or wasn’t all that bad? After 870,000 Americans have died, do you STILL believe this? That’s 290 times the number of deaths from Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks, by the way. We’re currently averaging 2,300 Covid-19 deaths every day. That’s an average of one American death every 37 seconds. By the time you finish reading this, four of your countrymen will have died.
Is this about “owning the libs”? Don’t you realize the vast majority of those new daily deaths are Republicans or others who refuse to vaccinate?
Is this about your “freedom”? What about MY freedom? What about the freedom of all those children you’re trying to force into unsafe schools? What about the freedoms of their families? Their teachers? What about my parents who are older than 80 who can’t enjoy their remaining years because you don’t want to get vaccinated and help end this pandemic? What about THEIR freedom?
I swear, any talk about how you’re a patriot who loves this country has lost all its meaning. You don’t love this country. You love yourself and care only about your own freedoms.
The patriots who gave us our freedom did so through sacrifice and unselfishness. Can you not even suffer a simple pinprick for America’s freedoms now?
Art Main
Brentwood
