Editor: In the Oct. 21 edition of the Brentwood Press Opinion page, Bernadette Buchanan failed to counter how Joe Trebino previously wrote about the Republican party regularly voting “no” to hurt Americans. The best she could do was “Whatabout’isms” that had nothing to do with the facts Trebino presented.
Again, when Americans are suffering, and there are proposals to help them, the Republican party will vote against them: More baby formula, more good jobs, cheaper insulin, voting rights, women’s rights, cheaper gas prices, veterans’ cancer care and fighting domestic terrorism – and there’s no credible way to counter that fact.
By voting against them, the Republicans show that they want less baby formula, fewer good jobs, and more expensive insulin. They want to prevent Blacks and Hispanics from voting. They want to force a 10-year-old girl who was raped to give birth. Republicans want higher gas prices and higher inflation for America. They want veterans to die of cancer. And they want more domestic terrorism. If not, then they would’ve voted FOR them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.