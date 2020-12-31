Editor: I live in a gated community in Brentwood. It was getting late, and I was hearing music and laughing and what sounded like a fraternity party coming from our clubhouse. When I contacted security, they informed me that the clubhouse was not rented out, they didn’t have rental information. So I decided to go there myself.
I pulled in and didn’t know what to expect, since I saw the clubhouse full of people. I didn’t know if they had broken in. They seemed pretty comfortable inside. So somehow these people were inside, yet there wasn’t any evidence of a rental agreement for the night. Two people came out to meet me, not wearing masks, so I asked them to please not advance any further. The first question I asked them was who are you because nobody knows you are here, and the first question they asked me was what was my address. I just wasn’t sure why they would ask me that, or why they thought I would answer that when I don’t know who they are. I explained that the music and laughing were very loud and I couldn’t get to sleep. I explained that there are a lot of health care workers in the neighborhood, including in my house, and these people are working seven days a week trying to care for the people of our community. Besides, there is a California stay-at-home order and mandatory masks. Clearly both are being violated. They agreed to turn down the music and keep it down. They didn’t agree to wear masks. Clearly this was not a family gathering. I left thinking that at least the neighborhood would be able to sleep. However, this was not the case, the music continued into the night, disregarding my plea.
Neighbors complained that it was none other than our board of directors of our HOA having their Christmas party. This explains why they asked me my address.
I beg the residents of Brentwood, please respect our health care workers and extended family members. Please wear masks, social distance, and do not gather beyond the residents of your own home. You can gather by Zoom if you need to. If you do, there will be more of this community that will survive this pandemic! Our health care workers are exhausted! They are not only exhausted, they are watching families being torn apart because visitors are not allowed. They are being stretched to care for more people per person. They have to take time to bag and tag. They have to take time to break the news to the patients loved ones. At the same time, they are risking themselves and their families, some of whom haven’t seen their families for months! Many of the hospitals have covid patients taking over 50% of their beds! Many are trying to find beds, putting people in gift shops, conference rooms, wherever they can find a place. The are running out of room in their morgues! The risk is not only the covid patients, but if you or your loved ones get in a car accident, have a heart attack, get a cancer diagnosis, YOUR CARE WILL BE AFFECTED! So let’s take one for the community, stay home, and allow more people to experience the next year’s celebrations!
AND BE KIND! We need to be more kind and respectful to each other.
Enjoy your 2020 boring New Years, so we can all look forward to an exuberant 2021!
Eric Lamb
Brentwood
