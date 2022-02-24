Editor: This is in response to the “Letters to the editor” by Art Main in the Feb. 4 edition of the Press. He started his article by saying “Republicans across this country, from local school board races to possible presidential candidates and the halls of Congress, are almost all, in one shape or another, fighting the common-sense solution out of this pandemic.”
How unfair it is to make such a broad generalization! My wife and I are conservative Christian Republicans. We are vaccinated and boosted as are all of our friends, many of whom are Republicans. Mr. Main goes on in his article to wonder why Republicans are against vaccinations. He suggests things such as lack of trust in vaccines, FOX News spreading conspiracy theories, Trump said they are a hoax, etc.
Then he states that a majority of deaths are Republicans who refuse to vaccinate and then goes on to imply that you are not a patriot and don’t love your country if you don’t get vaccinated. Well Art, I am a patriot and a veteran.
There are people who cannot be vaccinated for health reasons and others who have had the virus and don’t need to be vaccinated. For those who don’t want to get vaccinated for whatever reason, it’s on them if they get the virus.
I don’t know where this guy gets his information, but I’m guessing he might be getting all of it from fake news CNN. Yes, there are some folks who are against vaccinations being MANDATED. I’m one of those folks. I am not in favor of our government mandating what we put in our bodies.
Also, I wear a mask because it is mandated that I do so even though there is plenty of science out there showing that masks do more physical and mental harm than good, according to various reports. States such as Florida and Texas have had no mandates for vaccinations or masks for employees, yet they have experienced no more COVID-19 deaths per capita than other states, according to reports.
Bottom line, I am not in favor of our government mandating anything to do with our health, and I believe the federal and state mandates and lockdowns have caused a great deal of damage to our economy and especially to our school children.
Gordon Lyster
Brentwood
